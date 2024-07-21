US President Biden plans to resume campaigning next week

21 July 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

US President Joe Biden has expressed his intention to resume participation in the election race in the near future, Azernews reports.

"I plan to return to the campaign trail next week," Biden said.

Earlier this week, Biden was forced to go into isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Biden's announcement of readiness to resume the election campaign comes amid growing calls within the Democratic Party to withdraw from the race.

---

