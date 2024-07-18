Mayor of New York declared "garbage revolution"

18 July 2024 21:48 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Black garbage bags are as much a part of the New York City skyline as yellow taxis. But now garbage bags have to disappear from the streets of New York, Azernews reports.

New York Mayor Eric Adams has announced a "garbage revolution" to combat rats. New wheelie bins are set to replace black plastic bags in New York City from mid-November. This is mandatory for all buildings with up to nine residential apartments.

The "garbage revolution" proclaimed by the mayor has a serious background: New York cannot bring rats under control - despite numerous campaigns with poison baits. It is said that there are about three million rats in New York. In the evening, they scurry along the sidewalks or can be seen on subway platforms.

Restaurants have long been banned from throwing garbage in plastic bags. Now garbage cans should help the "garbage revolution" make a breakthrough. However, New Yorkers have to pay for dumpsters themselves at a "discounted price of about $50," says Mayor Adams. Garbage collection in New York is free. Starting next year, those who refuse to use trash cans will also be fined. Many New Yorkers are skeptical about whether this will really help against rats.

---

