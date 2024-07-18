President Erdogan: Our door is wide open to any investment

18 July 2024 21:17 (UTC+04:00)

The Presidential Cabinet convened under the chairmanship of President Tayyip Erdogan. After the meeting, which lasted approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes at the Social Complex, President Erdogan made statements about the agenda. Erdogan, who started his speech by congratulating Ashura Day, said, “On the anniversary of the Karbala disaster, we remember our Prophet's grandson Hüseyin with mercy. We did not allow those who wanted to divide us. We will also display our unifying attitude in the Karbala incident. We will continue to be in close consultation with our Alevi Bektashi brothers."

"We provide convenience for investors," emphasized Erdogan.

"Our door is wide open to any investment that will provide added value to our country's economy, as long as we act with a win-win approach." Reminding that a 1 billion dollar investment agreement was signed with the Chinese automobile manufacturer, Erdogan also pointed out that they provide all kinds of conveniences to investors.

"We conveyed our expectations to our allies," stated Erdogan, referring to his attendance at the NATO Leaders Summit. “Turkiye's indispensable role in NATO was confirmed. We explained our expectations from allies, including defense industry collaboration and the fight against terrorism. Unfortunately, the weapons given to our country by our allies often end up in the hands of separatist terrorist organizations. We see efforts to undermine our efforts. This is not compatible with the principles of alliance. We reiterated that stopping Israel is essential for global peace."

"Beyond preference, there is a need," stated Erdogan regarding normalization steps in foreign policy. “In a region constantly on edge, establishing new equations in foreign policy is more than a choice for Turkiye; it is a necessity. We believe that opening clenched fists is beneficial. We sincerely hope disputes will be resolved at the negotiation table through mutual dialogue. The world faces new crises daily. The search for balance in the global system continues.”

"Palestinians resist heroically," continued Erdogan, addressing Israel's actions in Gaza. “As long as Israel continues its policy of massacre, occupation, and genocide in Gaza and other Palestinian lands, our stance toward this country will not change. Israel cannot break the spirit of Palestinian resistance. Palestinians, despite nearly 40 thousand martyrs, continue to show their patriotic spirit. Türkiye stands ready to assume any role, including guarantorship. Türkiye cannot be compressed into a single block. The Israeli administration must be pressured into a ceasefire. Despite the oppressors' disturbance, we stand steadfastly beside Palestine."

"Inflation fever is waning," noted Erdogan.

“We have never ignored the concerns of the people, and we will not start now. We are aware of the difficulties some segments of society face due to the high cost of living. Our goal is to permanently increase the welfare of our citizens without falling into a vicious circle of inflation. We are implementing policies to avoid the pitfalls of populism, which have burdened Turkiye in the past. Starting last month, the inflation rate began to decrease, and we aim to reduce it to our target levels by year's end. Certain sectors are beginning to see the deflation of bubbles. As the effects of the medium-term program become evident, campaigns against our economic staff intensify. We continue the momentum in exports. The Central Bank's gross reserves have broken records, surpassing 148 billion dollars. We are poised for further progress in every area.”

"Their incompetence must be halted," asserted Erdogan in response to the opposition.

“We see how those who made grand statements before March 31 are now changing their tune. In all the tragedies that unfolded, those responsible have yet to apologize to the nation or accept their responsibility. Just as they acted irresponsibly in Istanbul, Antalya, and Izmir, they continue to show the same incompetence. This incompetence must cease now. We will take every necessary step to ensure those involved in scandals are held accountable before the law. My prayers go to those who lost their lives in the incident in Konak."

President Tayyip Erdogan attended the "Mah-ı Muharrem Fast Breaking Dinner" program held at the Presidential Complex. Erdogan expressed his great pleasure at gathering around a table on the 10th day of Muharram, also known as the Day of Ashura. He thanked those present, including Alevi-Bektashi opinion leaders, at the table, and commemorated the martyrs of Karbala with mercy on the 1385th anniversary of the martyrdom of Hazrat Hussein and his 72 companions.

Erdogan briefly reflected.

"Even after almost 14 centuries, we still remember with sorrow the massacre that took place in Karbala on the 10th of Muharram, in the year 61 Hijri. The love for Ahl al-Bayt is a command of our Prophet. As the Turkish nation, we have endeavored to preserve this cherished memory for centuries. Ahl al-Bayt is seen by our nation as the yeast of our eternal brotherhood. With God's permission, as long as this yeast remains strong, no one can divide us, no one can separate us, and no one can erect walls of discord among us. However, if this yeast weakens and dissolves, God forbid, we will lose our ability to exist as a nation. May God bless the world and the hereafter of those who mourn Hazrat Hussein and his companions. May our unity, solidarity, and brotherhood be eternal."

