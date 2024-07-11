Sweden intends to tighten conditions of family immigration

11 July 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Swedish government intends to tighten the conditions of immigration based on family ties. To this end, it has created a commission to comprehensively study the issue, the government office reports, Azernews reports.

Last autumn, changes were made to the migration legislation restricting the possibility of foreign citizens moving to Sweden for permanent residence on the basis of family ties. However, as noted in the press release, the kingdom's legislation and its international obligations remain more generous compared to EU requirements.

"The large-scale migration of recent years, combined with lame integration, has contributed to serious problems with growing isolation. The revision and further tightening of conditions for family migration is an important link in correcting the situation and ensuring a responsible, strict and sustainable migration policy for the long term," commented Migration Minister Maria Malmer Steenergaard.

The revision of the rules for granting residence permits to foreign relatives in the direction of tightening involves the introduction of a requirement for material self-sufficiency, as well as other changes. It is possible to use DNA analysis to establish a biological relationship. In its work, the government commission should be guided by the existing EU requirements and ensure that the proposed measures do not go beyond them.

