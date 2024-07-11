Georgia and Bulgaria decide to restore ferry service

11 July 2024 22:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The management of the Georgian Railway (GZHD), representatives of the Bulgarian Railway (BDZ) and the Bulgarian maritime company P.N.A LTD signed an agreement in Tbilisi on the restoration of ferry service on the Black Sea, Azernews reports.

Preparatory work on the restoration of the message, which was discontinued two years ago, has been carried out since the beginning of the year. The press service notes that the parties have agreed on all conditions for the resumption of ferry service.

Ferry and railway connections between Bulgaria and Georgia play an important role in the logistics of goods transported across the Black Sea.

The restoration of communication, on the one hand, will ensure the flow of additional cargo, and on the other, is vital from the point of view of improving the efficiency of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor ("Middle Corridor"), the GZhD added.

