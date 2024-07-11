SpaceX aims to become most valuable company in world

11 July 2024 18:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX is going to announce a tender offer, according to which the company will be valued at $ 210 billion, which is a record for a private American company, Azernews reports.

SpaceX will sell shares to its employees and other insiders for $ 112. The projected valuation exceeded initial expectations due to the high interest from investors. The terms of the tender offer have not yet been finalized and may be changed.

In the event of a tender offer, SpaceX will immediately become the most valuable company in the world after ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of TikTok. Last December, ByteDance was valued at $268 billion.

Today, SpaceX is the world's largest manufacturer of technology that operates Starlink, a high-speed Internet service designed for rural and remote locations. At the end of last year, the company had about 5,000 satellites in orbit.

