Istanbul Airport observes growth in number of arriving passengers

11 July 2024 22:49 (UTC+04:00)

In June 2024, the number of passengers arriving at Turkiye's Istanbul Airport increased by 7 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching 38,092,629 people. This was reported by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkiye.

According to the information provided by the Ministry, in June 2024, passenger traffic at the airport on domestic flights decreased by 2 percent compared to the same period in 2023, totaling 8,154,410 people. Meanwhile, international flight passenger numbers increased by 10 percent to 29,938,219 people.

In June 2024, the airport's cargo transportation increased by 16 percent compared to June 2023, amounting to 1,536,840 tons. Cargo transportation on domestic flights in June 2024 increased by 4 percent compared to the same period in 2023, totaling 99,093 tons, while international flight cargo transportation increased by 17 percent to 1,437,747 tons.

Additionally, the number of flights from the airport in June 2024 increased by 4 percent compared to June 2023, reaching 253,115 flights. Domestic flights decreased by 9 percent to 57,783 flights, while international flights increased by 9 percent to 195,332 flights.

In June 2024, passenger transportation across all airports in Turkiye totaled 104,725,264 people, and cargo transportation amounted to 2,242,185 tons. It should be noted that in 2023, passenger transportation across all airports in Turkiye amounted to 214,005,980 people, and cargo transportation amounted to 4,211,507 tons.

---

