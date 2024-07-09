President Erdogan is on visit to USA to attend NATO meeting

9 July 2024 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the United States to attend the summit of heads of state and government of NATO member countries, Azernews reports, citing Turkish sources

Before that, the Turkish press wrote that Erdoğan's bilateral meetings with the heads of state and government in Washington were planned as part of the visit.

It should be recalled that the NATO summit, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the signing of the North Atlantic Treaty, began in Washington this year. In addition to 32 members of the alliance, the leaders of Ukraine, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea are also participating in the event.

The main topic of the summit chaired by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will be support for Ukraine.

---

