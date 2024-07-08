Trade turnover between Russia and United States increased 1.5 times in May
By Alimat Aliyeva
Trade between Russia and the United States increased 1.5 times in May compared to April to $ 487 million, Azernews reports.
It is noted that this is the highest indicator of trade turnover since May last year.
Thus, Russian exports in late spring increased by 47% to $439 million. The main commodity in US imports from Russia was uranium, purchases of which resumed again after a pause in April - it was purchased for $209.5 million.
At the same time, purchases of fertilizers decreased by 60% to $99.5 million, and platinum by 6% to $88.9 million. At the same time, the States increased the import of plywood by more than five times, to $11.6 million, and also purchased ferroalloys for $ 10.7 million for the first time since January.
At the same time, American exports to Russia increased by 41%, to $48 million. Russia mainly bought American vaccines - their import increased 2.5 times, to $15.6 million.
