PM Attal says he resigns if left-wing coalition wins in French election

8 July 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

After the defeat of the Macronists in the extraordinary parliamentary elections in France, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced that he would submit his resignation to the President of the Republic, Azernews reports.

According to the preliminary calculations of the "Ipsos-Talan" polling center, the left-wing coalition in the National Assembly is in first place with 171-187 deputies, together with the allies of the presidential camp in second place with 152-163 deputies, and the far-right National Unity party is in third place with 134-152 deputies. decided.

After the left-wing coalition won the majority in the second round of the parliamentary elections, Prime Minister Attal said that he would submit his resignation letter to President E. Macron on July 8.

"Our country is experiencing an unprecedented political situation and is preparing to welcome the world in a few weeks," said G. Attal, referring to the Paris Olympic Games, and said that he will exercise his powers as long as his duties require.

