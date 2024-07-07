Britain's new FM makes his first visit to Germany

7 July 2024 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

The new foreign minister of Great Britain, David Lammy, made his first foreign visit to Germany, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

"It is time to restore our relations with our European allies. That is why I am on my first visit to Germany as the foreign minister," said Lammi.

He added that he intends to stand against common threats and support Ukraine together with German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock.

It should be noted that on July 5, the chairman of the Labor Party, Kir Starmer, received the right to form a cabinet from the King of the country, Charles III, and assumed the position of the Prime Minister of Great Britain. He appointed David Lammi as foreign minister in the new government.

---

