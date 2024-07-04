Ethiopia, Somalia reach agreement in Ankara

4 July 2024 22:00 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

Turkiye is actively engaged in resolving the crisis between Somalia and Ethiopia concerning Somaliland. Recently, the foreign ministers of both countries met with Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan in Ankara and signed a memorandum of understanding to address the issue. Turkiye was acknowledged and thanked in the joint statement. The second round of talks is scheduled for September 2.

Turkiye assuming responsibility as a key mediator in international crises, has initiated diplomatic efforts to overcome the Somalia-Ethiopia crisis. During their recent visit to Turkiye, the foreign ministers of Somalia and Ethiopia signed a joint memorandum expressing mutual commitment to resolving their differences. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan noted progress in discussions between Ethiopian Foreign Minister Taye Atske Selassie and Somali Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Ahmed Muallim Fiqi, announcing the upcoming second round of talks on September 2. Fidan expressed satisfaction at Turkiye's facilitative role, citing deep-rooted relations and extensive cooperation with Ethiopia and Somalia.

Fidan emphasized Turkiye's dedication to peace, diplomacy, and goodwill, underscoring the parties' high trust in Turkiye and President Erdoğan. He highlighted thorough discussions among delegations, acknowledging both sides' sensitivity to the issues.

Following Fidan's remarks, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued the "Joint Ankara Statement" detailing talks facilitated by Turkiye between Ethiopia and Somalia. According to the statement, the foreign ministers exchanged views on their differences in a sincere, friendly, and forward-looking manner, developing perspectives within a mutually acceptable framework. Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to peaceful resolution and thanked Turkiye for its facilitation and constructive contributions.

According to diplomatic sources, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somaliland President Musa Bihi Abdi signed a Memorandum of Understanding on January 1, granting Ethiopia rights over 20 kilometers of Somaliland's coastline for 50 years and access to Berbera Port. This move, including Ethiopia's recognition of Somaliland, triggered strong reactions from Somalia, escalating tensions. Ethiopian authorities later clarified that formal recognition of Somaliland was not currently under consideration. On May 8, President Erdoğan received Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's special envoy Mulatu Teshome Wirtu and Foreign Minister Taye Atske Selassie, who delivered a letter from Prime Minister Ahmed requesting Turkiye's mediation between Somalia and Ethiopia.

