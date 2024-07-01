1 July 2024 19:54 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

In recent days, the rising voices in protests against Macron's administration among the French elite have become more intense. Florian Philippot, the leader of France's Patriots Party, also said yesterday that Emmanuel Macron has created clashes between parties and dragged the country into chaos.

So, what are the reasons behind the Macron administration causing such aggression in France?

It should be recalled that last year, Macron's attempt to reform the pension system in France by raising the retirement age led to massive protests and strikes. After Emmanuel Macron came to power, increasing unemployment rates, economic inequality, and the cost of living also became sources of discontent among the French population.

Additionally, the lack of measures taken against police brutality within the country and the Macron administration's inability to respond to these incidents have caused widespread protests and social tension.

In the last six months, there have been so many disagreements in the French National Assembly that rumours have spread that the opposition might unite to overthrow Macron and his government after the summer break in France in September.

On June 9, the decision by French President Emmanuel Macron to dissolve the National Assembly and hold snap elections caused a major scandal in France.

According to a poll conducted by Politico Europe, Macron's centrist alliance (Ensemble) ranked third among rival parties with only 19.5% of the votes. This indicates a lack of confidence in the Macron government.

So why is the Macron administration, which is dragging its own country into an abyss, engaging in provocative actions in different regions instead of contributing to official Paris?

Undoubtedly, the threat of losing its colonies in Africa pushes Macron to expand his sphere of influence in new territories. France is currently trying to maintain and expand its influence in strategic regions, including the South Caucasus.

The presence of an Armenian diaspora in the country fuels the conflict zones that France is trying to create in the South Caucasus. This raises the question: While there is so much strife and unrest within the country, how logical is it to interfere in a foreign country's political affairs in a negative sense when the processes towards a peace agreement are ongoing?

Just as the Armenian diaspora in France does not serve the welfare of the French people, it also puts the country in a politically and socially untenable position. Instead of solving France's internal problems, the country's leadership arms Armenia and claims to do so based on "principles of justice."

It is not surprising that France, like many other European countries, bases its principles of justice on Christian unity and has therefore turned a blind eye to the massacres and provocations carried out by Armenia on Azerbaijani lands for 30 years. However, portraying Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Garabagh War as ethnic cleansing against the Armenian people and arming the Armenian army with new artillery during peace negotiations in the region shows how provocative and indecisive France's leadership is.

While the French people are dealing with the internal problems that arose during the Macron administration, the president's attempt to interfere in the South Caucasus and hinder peace is unacceptable.

