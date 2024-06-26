US defense chief speaks to Russian counterpart via phone

26 June 2024 21:05 (UTC+04:00)

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with his Russian counterpart, Andrey Belousov, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"During the call, the Secretary emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication amid Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine," Pat Ryder said at a news conference.

He said the last time Austin spoke to a Russian defense minister was with Sergey Shoygu on March 15, 2023.

A readout will be later issued.

---

