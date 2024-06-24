UN to help Somalia improve food security

24 June 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) will provide $25 million to improve food security in Somalia, Azernews reports, citing the institution

The funding will be used to restore critical infrastructure for smallholder farmers and promote climate-friendly agriculture in Jouhar, Hirshabelle, Somalia.

The project will support Somali farmers by providing flood protection and reliable irrigation, enabling more productive use of land.

In parallel, a project was launched in the same city on June 6, which is expected to improve access to water for 370,000 people in five provinces, reduce the risk of flooding for 1.5 million people, and mitigate the effects of drought for 1.65 million people.



