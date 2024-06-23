399 forest fires occur in Turkiye in last three weeks

23 June 2024 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

Since the beginning of summer, the number of forest fires in Turkiye has increased almost five times compared to the first three weeks of June last year.

According to official statistics, 399 forest fires were registered in Turkiye from June 1 to 21, 2024. However, in the corresponding period of last year, 84 fires were detected and extinguished in the forest areas of the country.

In the first three weeks of the sixth month of 2023, 41 hectares of forest area were damaged by fires in Turkey, and since the beginning of June this year, this indicator has reached 2548 hectares.

With the arrival of June, the number of fires in the areas outside the forest zones has increased sharply. During the last three weeks, this indicator reached 551, while from June 1 to 21, 2023, fires were extinguished in 155 locations in Turkiye.

Experts attribute the increase in the number of fires in June to the extreme heat, which is usually characteristic of July-August.

Turkish authorities have previously banned travel to the country's forest massifs, trying to minimize the risk of human factors causing fires.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz