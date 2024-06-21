Messi become record holder for number of matches played at America's Cup

21 June 2024 19:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Argentine national team beat the Canadian team 2-0 in the opening match of the America's Cup, Azernews reports.

Julian Alvarez (49th minute) and Lautaro Martinez (88th minute) scored goals.

Argentina striker Lionel Messi played his 35th match at the Copa America, becoming the tournament record holder in this indicator. The Argentine beat Chilean goalkeeper Sergio Livingston (34). In the match against the Canadians, Messi scored an assist.

The national teams of Argentina and Canada play in Group A. The Argentines will play the next match against the Chileans, the Canadians will meet with the Peruvians. The games will be held on June 26.



