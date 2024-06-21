Bank of England keep rate at 5.25% per annum

21 June 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Bank of England left the rate at 5.25% per annum, Azernews reports.

Most experts expected that the regulator, which performs the functions of the central bank, would make exactly such a decision, even though inflation fell to the target of 2% in May.

The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee has left the rate unchanged for seven consecutive meetings, keeping it at its highest level in the last 16 years.

As the market expects, the regulator should start lowering the rate no earlier than November.

---

