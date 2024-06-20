Kazakhstan plans to increase number of TV programs in native language

20 June 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The President of Kazakhstan, Kasim-Jomart Tokayev, signed the law on mass media, which provides for increasing the volume of television and radio programs in the Kazakh language from the current 50 percent to 60 percent by 2027, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the President's office.

It was reported that the volume of broadcasting of television and radio programs in the state language and local content will be increased to 55 percent from 2025, and the total volume of television and radio programs will be increased to 60 percent from 2027.

At the same time, there will be a decrease from 20 percent to 10 percent in the volume of rebroadcasting of foreign television and radio programs in the weekly broadcasting volume of Kazakh television channels and radio stations. It is also planned to unite online publications and information agencies in a single concept of "Internet publication". Online publications will be one of the types of mass media and must be registered. The law requires that the news agency's news and materials must be referenced by other mass media.

