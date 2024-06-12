Chinese Foreign Ministry called the EU anti-dumping investigations protectionism

12 June 2024 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The European Union's anti-dumping investigations against Chinese electric car manufacturers are a manifestation of protectionism and a pretext for imposing additional tariffs, Azernews reports.

The corresponding statement was made at a briefing by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian, commenting on the possible decision of the EU to impose additional duties on imports of Chinese electric cars.

"These anti-dumping investigations are a typical example of protectionism. The PRC considers them as a pretext for imposing additional tariffs on electric cars imported from China. This is a violation of the principles of a market economy and the rules of international trade, harms economic and trade cooperation between China and the EU, as well as the stability of the global automotive industry," the official representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry stressed.

He also called on the EU to "comply with its obligations to support free trade and counter protectionism, as well as work together with the PRC to improve the overall situation in Sino-European trade and economic cooperation."

