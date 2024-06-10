Verstappen win Canadian Formula 1 Grand Prix

10 June 2024 19:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Dutch driver of the Red Bull team, Max Verstappen, became the winner of the Canadian Grand Prix - the ninth stage of the World Motor Racing Championship in the Formula 1 car class, Azernews reports.

The second place was taken by the British McLaren pilot Lando Norris. His compatriot George Russell from the Mercedes team finished third.

Two Ferrari drivers left the race - the winner of the previous stage, Monegasque Charles Leclair and Spaniard Carlos Sainz. Verstappen's teammate, Mexican Sergio Perez, did not reach the finish line either.

In the overall standings, the first place is taken by Verstappen (194 points), for whom this victory was the 60th in his career. Leclair is on the second line (138), Norris is third (131). Red Bull leads the Constructors' Cup (301 points), followed by Ferrari (252) and McLaren (212).

It should be noted that the next stage of the World Cup will be held on June 21-23 in Spain.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz