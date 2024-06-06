Italy is among top ten countries with best tourism economy

6 June 2024 21:52 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The top ten countries with the best tourism economy in 2024, determined by the travel and tourism Development Index, included 6 European countries, Azernews reports.

The United States ranks first as the country with the strongest travel and tourism economy in the world. After the USA, Spain, Japan, France, Australia, Germany, Great Britain, China, Italy and Switzerland entered the top ten.

The index focuses on tourism sectors and country factors such as airports, land transport and ports, natural and cultural resources, stability and security, price competition and the openness of destinations to tourism.

The World Economic Forum report also addressed the challenges facing the tourism industry. Labor shortages, the inability of flight routes to meet demand and high inflation were cited as the biggest problems.

---

