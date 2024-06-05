South Korea intends to resume artillery exercises near demarcation line

5 June 2024 19:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

South Korea intends to resume artillery exercises near the military demarcation line and the northwestern border islands this month, Azernews reports citing Yonhap news agency.

According to them, the Marine Corps troops stationed on the northwestern border islands plan to conduct training firing using K-9 self-propelled howitzers for the first time in almost six years.

It is also expected that the army will resume artillery exercises at three shooting ranges located in areas previously designated as a ground buffer zone.

According to the military official, the advanced units are maintaining readiness to conduct artillery exercises at the facilities as soon as training plans are developed.

On Tuesday, South Korean President Yun Seok-yel supported a proposal calling for the complete suspension of the 2018 Comprehensive Military Agreement between the two Koreas in response to North Korea's campaign to launch garbage balloons. This step allows South Korea to resume exercises to strengthen defense on the front line.

Previously, artillery and naval exercises, as well as field maneuvers at the regimental level, were prohibited due to the creation of land and sea buffer zones in the area. No-fly zones have also been established near the border to prevent accidental collisions of aircraft.

