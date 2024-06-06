Turkiye boosts e-export share on different shopping platforms

6 June 2024 22:17 (UTC+04:00)

Turkiye, aiming to establish itself with local brands in global markets, has increased its e-export share on different shopping platforms.

While sales are mostly made to Canada, the United Kingdom comes second, and the United States third.

Turkiye is increasing its share in the growing e-commerce market. The countries where Turkiye conducts the most e-commerce are Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, Germany, Azerbaijan, and the Netherlands. The strong cargo and logistics structures in these countries ensure the rapid delivery of products and lead to repeat orders from customers. Out of the e-commerce volume reaching 1.9 trillion TL, 93% consists of domestic spending within Turkiye, nearly 4% comes from spending abroad, and the remaining 3% consists of products exported abroad.

Over 20 mln domestic products sold

According to research conducted this year as well as the previous year, over 20 million 'Made in Turkiye' labeled products were sold in e-export in the first 5 months alone. In addition to this, after the completion of cargo, logistics, and infrastructure works to the Gulf countries and the Balkans, Turkiye aims to increase its share of these regions. Turkiye, aiming to reach $400 billion in exports by 2028, also aims to increase service exports to $200 billion.

With these figures, the goal is to increase the e-export share to 10%. Thus, Turkiye aims to be among the top 10 economies in the world and increase its share of the global economy to over 2%. With new steps in e-export, new market searches, and shortening of logistic processes, reaching these goals within less than 5 years is targeted.

