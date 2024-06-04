China announced recruitment of two of its officials by British intelligence

4 June 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Foreign Intelligence Service of the United Kingdom, MI6, recruited two employees of the central government agencies of the People's Republic of China, Azernews reports.

The agency allegedly uncovered a "major espionage case." Those convicted of collaborating with MI6 are a Chinese citizen named Wang, who previously studied in the UK under the bilateral educational exchange program, and his wife.

According to the Ministry of State Security, at the first stage, Wang provided the British side with so-called consulting services for a high fee. Later, he received professional training at MI6 and was sent to China. Later, British intelligence also recruited his wife, surnamed Zhou.

During a thorough secret investigation, strong evidence was obtained that Wang and Zhou were working for British intelligence. Thus, as noted, London has taken actions that undermine China's state security.

---

