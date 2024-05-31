China to restrict export of technology and equipment for aviation

31 May 2024 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

By ALimat Aliyeva

The Chinese authorities are imposing restrictions on the export of technologies, software and equipment used in the aviation industry, Azernews reports.

Export restrictions will come into force on July 1, according to a joint statement from the Ministry of Commerce, the General Customs Administration (GTU) and the Central Military Council of the People's Republic of China. They will affect, in particular, aircraft engines, gas turbine engines, as well as polyethylene fiber used in military and aviation equipment.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce explains such a step for reasons of national security, noting that export restrictions are not aimed at any individual countries or regions.

Companies wishing to export products and technologies subject to restrictions will have to request permission from the Ministry of Trade.

According to GTU data cited by the South China Morning Post newspaper, the United States, Germany and Saudi Arabia occupied the top three places in the list of the largest importers of Chinese products for the aviation sector in January-April 2024.

