US to allocate funds for Moldova for reforms

30 May 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The United States will allocate 50 million dollars to Moldova for reforms.

According to Azernews, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this while speaking at a joint press conference with Moldovan President Maya Sandu.

"Today, in cooperation with Congress, I am announcing an additional $50 million to help achieve [Moldova's] energy and agricultural reform goals and to further combat disinformation," Blinken said.

According to him, this should "strengthen the ability of the Eastern European country to resist interference in the elections of other countries" and allow it to continue moving towards European integration.

---

