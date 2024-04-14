US believes Iranian attack on Israel not to escalate to full-scale war — Kirby

14 April 2024 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

US President Joe Biden believes that the Iranian attack on Israel will not escalate into a full-scale war and will not lead to further escalation in the region, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"I don’t think that there is any reason that it needs to," he said, speaking to an NBC host.

"The [US] president does not believe that it needs to move in that direction," he said, commenting on the host’s question about a full-scale war between Iran and Israel.

Kirby also noted that the US does not want an escalation and does not seek a war with Iran at a greater scale.

"What Israel demonstrated last night was an incredible ability to defend itself, just their own military superiority was quite remarkable, […] and the damage was extraordinary light," he said.

On the evening of April 13, Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, calling it a response to "numerous crimes," including the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, attributed to Israel. The Iranian state media said that the strike targeted Israeli military facilities. The IDF claimed that it intercepted 99% from approximately 300 missiles moving towards Israel, adding that insignificant damage was caused to the Nevatim airbase. No killed or seriously injured Israelis were reported.

