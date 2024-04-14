Israel closes its airspace as of today from 00:30 to 07:00

14 April 2024 00:44 (UTC+04:00)

Israel's airspace will be closed for international and domestic flights from 00:30 to 07:00 on April 14 due to Iran's attack, Azernews reports, citing foreign media sources.

The Israeli army has so far identified more than 100 drones launched from Iran into Israel. The Israeli Air Force is monitoring the drones and preparing for additional waves of attacks, which could include missiles, the army said. The currently tracked drones are expected to arrive in the country within hours, but the Israeli military will try to neutralize them at an earlier stage.

According to the army, dozens of fighter jets are currently in the sky and ready to strike where needed.

"Kan" reports citing sources that drones were launched not only from Iran, but also from other countries, including Yemen.

Adrienne Watson, head of the press service of the White House's National Security Council, said that the attack against Israel is likely to last for several hours. "This attack will probably last for several hours. President Joe Biden has made it clear that our support for Israel's security is unwavering. The United States will stand by the people of Israel and support their security in response to these threats from Iran," he said in his statement.

"Al Arabiya" TV channel reported that drones launched from Iran towards Israel crossed the airspace of Jordan. The media reports that Iran attacked Israel with "Shahed" kamikaze drones.

