Muslim community is integral part of Georgian society - PM on Ramadan Bayram holiday

10 April 2024 22:35 (UTC+04:00)

The Muslim community is an “integral part” of Georgian society and the centuries-old friendship is “especially valuable”, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said on Wednesday while congratulating Muslims on Ramadan Bayram at the Juma Mosque in Tbilisi, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

We are proud of the centuries-old historical relationship, the brotherhood established between Georgian Christians and Muslims living in Georgia. Your unique culture is an integral part of our country's culture”, Kobakhidze noted in his address.

He congratulated every Muslim living in Georgia on the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan and wished them “prosperity and happiness”, emphasising he was glad to be with “our Muslim brothers” on their “greatest holiday” - Eid al-Fitr.

We have worked together for centuries, fought together for the well-being of our common motherland [Georgia], its progress and development. This is the relationship, the brotherhood, which we take great care of and will continue to care for [this] in the future too”, the PM stressed.