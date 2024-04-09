Tik Tok to create social network for sharing photos

9 April 2024 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

TikTok is developing a new Instagram-like application that will allow users to share photos, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to innovation, we are exploring the ability of our community to create photos and texts and share them in a space specifically dedicated to these formats," a TikTok representative told the portal.

It is noted that TikTok users have already started receiving notifications about the new application, which is likely to be called TikTok Notes, although it is not yet available in digital stores.

