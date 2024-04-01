North Korea confirms plans to launch several reconnaissance satellites in 2024

1 April 2024 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The DPRK intends to continue its efforts to develop space technologies and plans to launch several reconnaissance satellites this year, Azernews reports, citing the deputy director of the State Administration for Space Exploration Park Kyung-soo in an interview with the Korean Central Telegraph Agency (KCNA).

"The successful launch of the Mulligan-1 reconnaissance satellite last year led to a significant increase in the country's defense capability, and several more launches are expected this year," he said.

The interview was published on the occasion of the next anniversary of the formation of the department, which began its work in 2013.

According to Park Kyung-soo, the development of the space industry is very important for the DPRK, as it is of great importance in terms of creating a powerful state. As he noted, engineers and scientists of the DPRK, thanks to their skills, were able to make progress in major research projects.

On November 21, 2024, North Korea launched its first reconnaissance satellite, Mulligan-1. The KCNA agency reported that he would begin to fully fulfill his task around December 1. As part of the test operation, the satellite transmitted images of the White House, the Pentagon, as well as some military facilities in the United States, South Korea and Japan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz