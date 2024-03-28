Solar eclipses can seriously affect bird populations

28 March 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, may seriously affect bird populations, primarily migratory ones, Azernews reports, citing ornithologists from Cornell University (CU) in the USA.

The ornithologists noted that birds rely on the Sun for navigation and determining the time of day. When the sun disappears, the birds may lose their orientation and begin to randomly rush in the air.

This is especially important for migratory birds, as the spring migration season is underway. When the Moon covers the Sun, the animals in the air will probably start landing and looking for a place to sleep. Conversely, nocturnal species are more likely to perceive sudden twilight as a signal to start activity.

According to astronomical forecasts, the total eclipse on April 8 will last no more than 4.5 minutes. Residents of North America will be able to see its phases.

---

