Russian Ministry says rescue and search operations at Crocus City Hall ends

27 March 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Search operations at "Crocus City Hall" have been completed.

According to Azernews, this was stated by the head of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) in the Moscow Region, Sergey Poletykin.

"All efforts to rescue and search for victims have been completed. I can say that there are no more victims under the ruins," Poletykin said.

He added that the rescue team will start to leave the emergency scene.

