North Korea conducts firing from MLRS of super-large caliber

The DPRK conducted training firing from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) of super-large caliber 600 mm, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The exercises were led by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Media outlets noted that the purpose of the firing drills was to confirm the power and combat capabilities of weapons systems by conducting sudden maneuvers of units armed with 600-mm rocket launchers and launching multiple rocket launchers from them.

During the shooting, conditional targets were successfully hit.

"Kim Jong-un expressed great satisfaction that the gunners showed high maneuverability, accurate and powerful strike force in carrying out a sudden combat mission," writes KCNA.

In addition, the leader of the DPRK pointed out the need for a continuous increase in the number of ultra-large-caliber MLRS batteries as part of increasing the combat readiness of units of the Korean People's Army.

The Japanese Defense Ministry previously reported that on March 18, North Korea launched three ballistic missiles. They flew a distance of about 350 km at a maximum altitude of 50 km and fell into the sea near the east coast of the Korean Peninsula.

