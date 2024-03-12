Italy to build largest underwater tunnel in Europe

12 March 2024 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Italy is going to build the largest underwater tunnel in Europe, which will connect Western Genoa with Eastern Genoa. The launch of the tunnel will make Genoa more environmentally sustainable, as the city will receive up to 10 hectares of green areas, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The construction of the tunnel marks the beginning of a complete reconstruction of the port city, as well as the transport system.

According to the Italian government, the 3.4-kilometer tunnel will be laid at a depth of 45 meters. Its diameter will be about 16 meters, and it will become the fourth largest in the world. One billion euros will be allocated for the construction of the tunnel, and, according to those responsible for the project, the work is scheduled to be completed in 2029.

The construction of the tunnel will create more than 5,000 new jobs, and its commissioning will allow citizens to save more than a million hours of travel annually and reduce the negative impact on the environment. This will happen by reducing carbon dioxide emissions from road transport.

The longest underground channel in the world today is the underwater road tunnel in Norway – Ryfylketunnelen, 14.4 kilometers long.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz