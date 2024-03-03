Earthquake hits Turkiye's Malatya

3 March 2024 19:18 (UTC+04:00)

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake occurred in Doganşehir district of Malatya, Turkiye, Azernews reports, referring to the reports of the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Office.

According to the agency's data, the epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 7.31 km. The natural event was registered at 17:43 local time (18:43 Baku time).

No casualties or damages were reported.

It should be noted that Malatya was among the regions that suffered severe damage as a result of the strong earthquakes, which originated in the city of Kahramanmaras on February 6 last year. According to the latest information, 1,393 people died and about 10,000 people were injured in Malatya as a result of the natural disaster.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz