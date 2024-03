2 March 2024 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 jolted the Pacific Ocean, the US Geological Survey said, Azernews reports.

The epicenter, with a depth of 536.6 km, was initially determined to be 35 east of Ono-i-au Island, Fiji.



