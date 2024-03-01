Georgian Defence Minister, German Ambassador discuss cooperation

1 March 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

“Priority areas” of the cooperation between Georgian and German defence ministries were discussed on Friday in a meeting between the Georgian Defence Minister Irakli Chikovani and Peter Fischer, the German Ambassador to the country, Azernews reports.

The meeting highlighted Germany's “active” involvement in bilateral and multilateral cooperation formats, the Ministry said.

It also focused on Germany's “robust” support in enhancing capabilities of the Georgian Defence Forces.

The sides also reviewed the significance of Germany's “important” contribution to the successful implementation of the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package.

Chikovani extended his gratitude to the German side for its “significant role” in the development of the GDF.

