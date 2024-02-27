Turkish stock exchange up at open

27 February 2024 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

The Turkish benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 9,351.44 points, gaining 0.19% or 17.31 points versus the previous close, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

At the previous close, the BIST 100 index dropped by 0.43% to 9,334.13 points with a daily transaction volume of 133 billion Turkish liras ($4.28 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate was 31.1390 as of 10:20 a.m. (GMT0720), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 33.8490, while the GBP/TRY rate was 39.5060.

One ounce of gold was for $2,044.35, while the barrel price of Brent oil was around $81.90.

---

