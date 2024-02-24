Italy has 10% of world's speed cameras

24 February 2024 19:59 (UTC+04:00)

Italy has 10% of the world's speed cameras, Codacons consumer group said Saturday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

There are 111,451 speed cameras in the world, it said on the basis of data from the speed-cam platform Scdb.info, and Italy has 11,171 of them.

Only Russia, with 18,414, and Brazil, with 17,614, have more speed cams on their national territory, but that territory is much larger, said the consumer group.

An unidentified criminal known as Fleximan has been destroying speed cams across northern Italy and has become a folk hero, spurring imitators.

---

