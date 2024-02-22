China to supply electric ambulances to Uzbekistan

22 February 2024 23:35 (UTC+04:00)

Under a $150 million project, Iveco electric vehicles will be imported for testing and subsequently acquired on an investment basis after the trial period is complete, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

Chinese firm Henan Costar Group will deliver electric ambulances to Uzbekistan. A contract worth $150 million was signed in conjunction with this initiative between the Ministry of Health, China Chamber of Commerce, and Henan Costar Group.

Abduvoit Gafurov, the Director-General of the Republican Scientific Center for Emergency Medical Care, noted that the company provided specialized Iveco electric reanimation vehicles. "They will be used in test mode in various regions of Uzbekistan, including hot, mountainous, and cold areas, and following the results, will be implemented into the emergency medical services," he said.

The Iveco electric vehicles can travel up to 450 km on a single charge, have a 10-fold fuel economy compared to conventional vehicles, and are resistant to moisture and high temperatures.

Following a successful trial period, the electric vehicles will be acquired on an investment basis. The next phase involves setting up a facility for servicing and modifying these vehicles.

