Bali introduce $10 tourist tax

14 February 2024 19:11 (UTC+04:00)

Since Wednesday, Indonesian authorities have imposed a fee of 150 thousand Indonesian rupees (about $10) for foreign tourists who visit Bali, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

Similar requirements apply to trips to the small islands of Nusa Penida, Nusa Lembongan and Nusa Ceningan, neighboring Bali.

Tourists arriving from other parts of Indonesia by domestic flights or ferry must also pay the tax. The fee affects all age categories of entrants, including children.

An exception is made for several categories of visas. Among them are diplomatic ones, for representatives of official delegations, for crew members, for holders of temporary or permanent residence permits. In addition, the fee does not need to be paid to those who enter Bali on family reunification visas, "gold" visas, student and business visas. At the same time, before traveling to Bali, all listed categories of people must submit an online application for tax exemption in advance.

Indonesian citizens and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which, in addition to Indonesia, includes Brunei, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines, are also exempt from paying the fee.

Taking into account the number of tourists arriving in Bali, the authorities will receive about $ 180 thousand daily. About 11 million foreign tourists visited Bali in 2023, exceeding the initial target by 2.5 million. In 2024, the authorities predict a further increase in the tourist flow to 14 million people.

