Lukashenko: Belarus aims for strategic partnership with Iran
Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran as the country celebrates the 45th anniversary of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader, Azernews reports, citing BelTA..
“Over the past period, the Iranian people have asserted the right to move along the independently chosen path of development,” the message of greetings reads.
Belarus and Iran, guided by the principles of respect and mutual understanding, systematically expand mutually beneficial cooperation and work harmoniously in multilateral forums, the head of state said.
“We support your country's full participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS. I expect that contacts between Minsk and Tehran at these international platforms will also help our efforts to establish strategic partnership,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.
The president expressed gratitude for the hospitality with which the Belarusian delegation was received in Iran in March 2023: “I am convinced that all the agreements reached during the visit will be effectively implemented. I take this opportunity to renew my invitation to you to visit Belarus at a convenient time to discuss new promising areas of cooperation,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.
Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Ebrahim Raisi excellent health and happiness, and also peace, prosperity and success in building a strong state to the Iranian people.
---
