New giant particle accelerator to discover 95 percent unknown of Universe

10 February 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Scientists at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) are seeking to obtain new information about unknown 95 percent of the universe with the help of a new giant particle accelerator called the "Circular Collider of the Future (FCC)", which will be built in Switzerland, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Nuclear physicists have proposed building the world's largest "supercollider" at CERN to discover new particles that will create a more complete picture of how the universe works.

If the proposal is accepted, the construction cost will reach 17 billion pounds. It is reported that the future ring collider will be three times larger and much more advanced than the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at CERN. Describing the new collider as a "beautiful machine", CERN Director General Fabiola Gianotti noted: "This is a tool that will allow humanity to make great strides forward in what we know about the universe. A more powerful tool is needed to answer certain questions. The discovery of these dark particles will open up a new, more complete theory of how the universe works."

The first phase of the 91-kilometer-long FCS will be commissioned in 2040.

The creation of the FCC will take place in two stages. The first stage will be launched in the mid-2040s and will collide electrons. The second phase, which will begin in the 2070s, will require stronger and not yet invented improved magnets than existing ones, and will look for new particles using heavier protons instead of electrons in the accelerator. The length of the FCC will be 91 kilometers, which is almost three times the length of the current collider, but it will be built at a depth of 200 meters. The reason for building deeper than the TANK is to prevent strong, high-energy radiation from reaching the surface.

Information about 95 percent of the universe is not yet available.

According to scientists, the LHC, launched in 2008 and worth 3.75 billion pounds, is still unable to detect 95 percent of the universe.

The Higgs boson was discovered by the Large Hadron Collider.

The LHC, currently the largest collider, is a 27-kilometer circular underground tunnel located near Geneva on the Swiss-French border. In March 2013, during experiments conducted at the Large Hadron Collider, the Higgs boson was discovered, a subatomic particle considered one of the greatest mysteries of the universe. In an experiment conducted in October 2018, two new baryons were discovered and a hint of another particle was obtained.

