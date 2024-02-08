Mascots of 2026 Olympic & Paralympic Games in Italy presented

8 February 2024 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

Ermines Tina and Milo will be the mascots of the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Azernews reports, citing the website of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Their names are the diminutive names of the two host cities of the Games.

"Tina, the Olympic mascot, is a creative and practical person who lives in the city and loves to attend shows and concerts. She is in awe of the power of beauty and its ability to transform. She is characterized by the phrase: "Dream big!"

The Paralympic mascot Milo is a dreamer. He likes to play in the snow, and invents musical instruments in his spare time. Despite being born without a paw, he learned to walk using his tail. His motto is: "Obstacles are springboards," says the description of the mascots.

The Organizing Committee and the Italian Ministry of Education held a competition in which school students were invited to submit ideas for mascots. After receiving more than 1,600 applications, two of them were shortlisted and put up for voting.

The 2026 Olympic Games will be held from February 6 to 22, and the Paralympic Games from March 6 to March 15.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz