Liverpool, Chelsea to play in final of English League Cup

25 January 2024 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

Liverpool drew 1-1 away with Fulham in the second leg of the semi-final of the English League Cup and reached the final of the tournament, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

Luis Diaz scored the goal in Liverpool (11th minute). Issa Diop scored against Fulham (77).

The first meeting ended with a victory for Liverpool with a score of 2:1. Jurgen Klopp's team will play Chelsea in the final. The meeting is scheduled for February 25 and will be held at Wembley Stadium in London.

The English League Cup has been held since 1960, and clubs from the four highest divisions of the national championship take part in it. The winner will be eligible to participate in the Conference League next season. The record holder for wins is Liverpool, who have won the tournament nine times. Chelsea have won five times, the last title was won by a team from London in 2015.

---

