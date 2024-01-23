Britain tests new AJAX combat vehicle in severe frost conditions

23 January 2024 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

Britain tested the new AJAX combat reconnaissance vehicle (BRM) in Sweden at a temperature of -36 °C, Azernews reports, citing the Royal Armored Corps of the British Army.

British soldiers from the Royal Armoured Corps of the Army have successfully tested the new AJAX combat reconnaissance vehicle in extremely cold conditions at a training ground in Sweden.

It is noted that during the tests, the temperature reached -36 °C. Despite the harsh weather, the British military managed to show all the capabilities of the new BRM.

The British command positions the AJAX BRM as a tracked armored vehicle with advanced reconnaissance capabilities. The tests in Sweden were aimed at evaluating the characteristics of the machine in extremely cold weather conditions, the article says.

