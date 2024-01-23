Hong Kong warns about possible plastic content in Toblerone chocolate

23 January 2024 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

​By Alimat Aliyeva

Hong Kong authorities have warned consumers against eating Swiss Toblerone chocolate due to possible plastic contamination, Azernews reports, citing the Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post.

The Food Safety Center said that a batch of Toblerone chocolate with honey and almond nougat may contain "extraneous plastic particles" and should not be sold or bought.

A representative of the manufacturer in Hong Kong has already notified that the product has been withdrawn from sale voluntarily, the newspaper writes. The importer and distributor also confirmed that a recall had been initiated, and the batch of chocolate had already been taken off the shelves, the newspaper writes.

