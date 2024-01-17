Chloe Sevigny & Javier Bardem play main roles of victims in second season of "Monster"

17 January 2024 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Javier Bardem and Chloe Sevigny joined the casting of the second season of the anthology series "Monster," Azernews reports.

In the TV movie "Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Eric Menendez," they will play the spouses Jose and Kitty Menendez, brutally murdered in 1989 by their own sons Lyle and Eric. Earlier aspiring actors Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch were chosen for the roles of the brothers.

Nathan Lane ("Producers", "Murders in the same Building") will also star in the series, he will play writer and investigative journalist Dominic Dunn, who covered the trial of the Menendez brothers for Vanity Fair.

Netflix is also preparing a full-length documentary about this story, with exclusive materials on the murder and the trial (which ended with a guilty verdict in 1996), as well as the fact that Eric and Lyle Menendez, who are serving life sentences, recently filed an appeal for a retrial due to newly discovered facts about their parents. The release date for both the feature and documentary films has not yet been announced.

The project is produced by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. The first season of "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," starring Evan Peters as a serial killer, became one of the most popular English-language Netflix series ever when it debuted in September 2022, and also won numerous awards.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz